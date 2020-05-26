Sensex rises over 300 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 9,100-mark

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher after a three-day-long weekend on Tuesday.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 30,997.97, up 325.38 points (1.06 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was up 95.55 points (1.06 per cent) at 9,134.80.

The markets were shut on Monday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade on Tuesday were being led by ITC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Titan Company and Ultratech Cement. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:26 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:26 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index climbed over 2 per cent in the morning trade led by gains in the shares of Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Steel, Steel Authority of India and Tata Steel. The Nifty FMCG index too was up over 1.5 per cent led by ITC and Britannia Industries. The Bank Nifty too gained over 1 per cent led by IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:27 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:27 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares forged ahead on Tuesday while US stock futures challenged a major chart barrier as investors looked past Sino-US trade tensions to more stimulus in China and a re-opening world economy.

Japan’s Nikkei led the way with a rise of 2 per cent to its highest since early March when the economic impact of the coronavirus was just becoming clear.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4 per cent, while South Korea rose 1.1 per cent.

While Wall Street had been shut on Monday, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed 1.3 per cent to test the 3,000 level. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6 per cent and FTSE futures 1.8 per cent.

Chinese blue chips firmed 0.8 per cent after the country’s central bank said it would strengthen economic policy and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans.

While largely reiterations of past comments, they helped offset the war of words between Washington and Beijing over trade, the coronavirus and China’s proposals for stricter security laws in Hong Kong.

European sentiment also got a lift when a survey showed German business morale rebounded in May as activity gradually returned to normal after weeks of lockdowns.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

