Sensex nearly slips 100 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 9,100-mark as banks, financial stocks fall

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally lower on Monday weighed by the weakness in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,005.64, down 92.09 points (0.30 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was down 28.55 points (0.31 per cent) at 9,108.30.

On the Sensex, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank and NTPC were the top laggards in the early trade on Monday. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:22 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:22 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index slipped over 2 per cent in the morning trade weighed by Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank. Likewise, the Nifty Financial Services index too was down nearly 2 per cent dragged by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:21 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares were led higher by S&P 500 futures on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week peak as countries’ efforts to re-open their economies stirred hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession.

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan still edged up 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.3 per cent.

More carefree were E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 which added 1.1 per cent, even though results from a raft of US retailers this week are likely to make grim reading.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures also gained 1.5 per cent and FTSE futures 1.4 per cent.

– with global market inputs from Reuters

