Sensex slips over 250 points in opening deals, Nifty below 8,900-mark weighed by IT stocks

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday led by a fall in information technology stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 286.68 points (0.94 per cent) at 30,093.13, while the Nifty 50 was at 8,843.15, down 82.15 points (0.92 per cent).

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was the top loser in the early morning deals, slipping nearly 3 per cent weighed by Hexaware Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. This apart, the Nifty Bank index too is down around 1.5 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and RBL Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

On the Sensex, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Titan Company were among the top losers in the morning trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Power Grid and Reliance Industries (RIL) were among the top gainers. (see the heatmap below)

Global market

World stock markets fell on Thursday, while bonds and the dollar held on to hefty gains, after a coronavirus-driven plunge in US retail sales and factory production and increasing gloomy economic outlooks for Asia.

US retail sales fell the most on record last month, while manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years, raising fears of a deep recession.

In Asia, growth will grind to zero for the first time in 60 years in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are pounded by slumping demand and anti-virus measures force consumers to stay home and shops to shut down.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent. In Japan, where a Reuters survey showed most firms feel stimulus measures announced so far are insufficient, the Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3 per cent lower following a 2.2 per cent drop on Wall Street overnight.

– with global market input from Reuters

