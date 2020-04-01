Sensex slips over 300 points in early deals, Nifty hovers near 8,500-mark

The stock market indices opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The stock market indices opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Wednesday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off the new financial year 2020-21 on a negative note.

At 9:20 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 29,150.57, down 317.92 points (1.08 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 8,498.80, down 98.95 points (1.15 per cent).

On the Sensex, the losses were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Tech Mahindra. (see heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank was down over 2 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank. This apart, the Nifty IT index too was down over 2 per cent weighed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

The rupee market was shut on Wednesday due to the annual closing of the banks. The Indian currency had settled at had ended on a flat note at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday. It logged a massive 9.36 per cent or 646 paise loss during the 2019-20 fiscal year, mostly due to weakened sentiment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Global market

In the global market, the Asian stocks clung to gains on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Australian shares, but risks for equities remain large as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the underpinnings of the global economy.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 1.39 per cent lower in Asian trade, highlighting the cautious mood.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.23 per cent. Australian shares jumped by 2.87 per cent, reversing a 2 per cent decline on Tuesday, as a slowdown in new coronavirus cases and rising iron ore prices lifted the market.

Shares in China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, rose 0.18 per cent, supported by hopes the world’s second-largest economy has started to recover.

China’s factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday, just scraping into positive territory and beating analysts’ expectations.

Shares in South Korea, also hit hard by the virus, rose 0.19 per cent, but Japanese shares fell 1.05 per cent as a rapid increase in coronavirus infections in Tokyo fuelled speculation the government will place the capital on lockdown.

Wall Street tumbled on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its biggest quarterly fall since 1987 and the S&P 500 its steepest quarterly drop since a decade ago on growing evidence of the massive downturn the pandemic will incur.

– With global market inputs from Reuters

