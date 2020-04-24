Sensex slips over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty below 9,200-mark on Asian cues

The BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das) The BSE in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1.5 per cent lower on Friday taking cues from the broader Asian markets which fell spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of US economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 547.12 points (1.72 per cent) at 31,315.96, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,155.30, down 158.60 points (1.70 per cent).

On the Sensex, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top losers in the early trade on Friday. On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Nestle India were the top gainers. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was down nearly 3.5 per cent lower weighed by ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Axis Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was down over 3 per cent dragged by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Bajaj Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing in morning deals:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:31 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:31 am. (Source: NSE)

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd