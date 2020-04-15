Sensex climbs over 600 points in opening deals, Nifty over 9,100-mark on Asian cues

The BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 2 per cent higher on Wednesday taking cues from their broader Asian peers which took a breather as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 31,327.02, up 637.00 points or 2.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index was up 184.50 points or 2.05 per cent at 9,178.35.

The markets were shut on Tuesday on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Monday, the Sensex had slipped 469.60 points (1.51 per cent) to end at 30,690.02, while the Nifty 50 settled at 8,993.85, down 118.05 points (1.30 per cent).

Gains on the Sensex during in the early morning trade on Wednesday were being led by private banks – IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. (See heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:17 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was up over 2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday led by Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank. This apart, the Nifty Financial Services index too was up over 2 per cent led by Shriram Transport Finance Company and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Asian share markets took a breather on Wednesday as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business.

China moved again to cushion its economy, cutting a key medium-term interest rate to record lows and paving the way for a similar reduction in benchmark loan rates.

While not unexpected, it did help MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edge up 0.3 per cent to a fresh one-month top.

Shanghai blue chips, however, eased 0.2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei was still off 0.5 per cent, though that followed a 3 per cent jump the previous session. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.5 per cent, following a 3 per cent rise in New York.

– with global market input from Reuters

