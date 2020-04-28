Sensex rises over 300 points in opening deals, pares gains later

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking and financial stocks. However, they soon pared most of their gains and turned rangebound.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 324.68 points to 32,067.76 in the opening session, while the Nifty 50 rose 91.25 points to 9,373.55. However, they soon pared their opening gains and turned range-bound within the first 30 minutes of the opening bell.

At 9:44 am, the Sensex was at 31,775.90, up 32.82 points (0.10 per cent), while the broader Nifty was up 48.65 points (0.52 per cent).

