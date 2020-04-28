Sensex rises over 300 points in opening deals, pares gains later

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking and financial stocks. However, they soon pared most of their gains and turned rangebound.
The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 324.68 points to 32,067.76 in the opening session, while the Nifty 50 rose 91.25 points to 9,373.55. However, they soon pared their opening gains and turned range-bound within the first 30 minutes of the opening bell.
At 9:44 am, the Sensex was at 31,775.90, up 32.82 points (0.10 per cent), while the broader Nifty was up 48.65 points (0.52 per cent).
