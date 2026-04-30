Rupee falls 32 paise to all-time low of 95.20 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at an all-time low of 94.88 against the US dollar. (File Photo)

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to an all-time low of 95.20 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by elevated Brent crude oil prices, hovering around USD 122 per barrel, and strong American currency.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair may see further downside, as rising crude oil prices are likely to sharply impact India’s import costs, while concerns over potential wider conflict in West Asia are fuelling investor anxiety.

Meanwhile, the US dollar added to gains after the US FED Reserve kept rates unchanged. Safe-haven demand was also boosted by another diplomatic setback between Washington and Tehran.