Sensex tanks over 500 points in early trade, Nifty slips below 11,000-mark on global selloff

An electronic ticker board displays stock figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Thursday amid weakness in the global markets.

At 9:31 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 538.02 points (1.43 per cent) at 37,130.40, while the broader Nifty 50 slipped 161.20 points (1.45 per cent) to slip below the 11,000-mark at 10,970.65.

IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Titan Company, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the top laggards on the Sensex during the early morning session of trade.

Going ahead, investors will also watch out for the expiry of September-series futures and options (F&O) contracts later today.

Global markets

Asian shares fell on Thursday following a slump on Wall Street overnight, as a series of warnings from US Federal Reserve officials underscored investor worries over the resilience of the economic recovery.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the US economy remains in a “deep hole” of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers “are not even going to begin thinking” about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2 per cent.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester echoed Clarida, saying that the US remains in a “deep hole, regardless of the comeback we’ve seen.”

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.35 per cent in the morning session on broad losses across the region.

Chinese blue-chips dropped 1.09 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.72 per cent, Seoul’s KOSPI sank 1.73 per cent and Australian shares were 1.18 per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.74 per cent.

– global market inputs from Reuters

