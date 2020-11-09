Sensex and Nifty hit record highs in opening deals amid positive global cues; IT, banks lead

Pedestrians look up at an electronic screen and a digital ticker board at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent higher on Monday to hit an all-time high amid gains across the key Asian markets.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 42,442.04, up 548.98 points (1.31 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was at 12,420.15, up 156.60 points (1.28 per cent). Both the indices were at their peak surpassing their previous high hit on January 20 earlier this year.

All the stocks on the Sensex were trading with gains in the early trade, led by ICICI Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever. See heatmap below

Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was trading nearly 2 per cent higher led by Infy, HCL Tech and MindTree. That apart, the key Bank Nifty too was trading over 1.5 per cent led by ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were trading:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:28 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:28 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares and US futures rose Monday on relief the US presidential election results were finally decided, with Joe Biden the president-elect.

Strong Chinese trade data released over the weekend also helped. Many in the region expect trade tensions to de-escalate under a Biden presidency, a plus for Asian markets and economies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.9 per cent to 24,794.44. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.6 per cent to 6,291.10. South Korea’s Kospi added 1.1 per cent to 2,444.13. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3 per cent to 26,037.96, while the Shanghai Composite gained 1.2% to 3,350.34.

— global market inputs from AP

