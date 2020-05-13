Sensex opens 1,200 points higher, Nifty above 9,500-mark on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announcement

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help cushion the COVID-19 economic impact.

At 9:15, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1,214.15 points (3.87 per cent) higher at 32,585.27, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 9,544.30, up 347.75 points (3.78 per cent).

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi announced that India’s combined economic package would be worth Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of GDP, which would make India self-reliant and position it for the post-COVID-19 world.

“The package built on reforms relating to land, labour, liquidity and laws indicate that it aims to convert the present crisis into an opportunity to build a self-reliant India. The package and the highly confident and stimulating articulation will be a major morale boost for the markets,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said in a statement.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade on Wednesday were being led by ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:30 am. (Source: BSE)

All the sectoral indices were moving in the positive zone during the early morning deals. The key Nifty Bank index rose over 5 per cent led by ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda. Apart from this, the Nifty Auto index rose around 4.5 per cent driven by Hero, Maruti, M&M and TVS Motor Company. The Nifty Financial Services index too rose nearly 4.5 per cent led by Indiabulls Housing Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:29 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:29 am. (Source: NSE)

