Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty rises over 8,400-mark on global cues

The frontline equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened on a positive note on Friday taking cues from their global peers.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed as much as 573.07 points (2.03 per cent) to 28,861.30, while the Nifty 50 climbed 177.80 points (2.15 per cent) to 8,441.25 during the early deals on Friday.

On the Sensex, Power Grid, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and HCL Technologies were the top gainers in the early deals on friday climbing as much as 5.63 per cent. On the contrary, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were among the top losers slipping up to 7.23 per cent.

Here’s how the other stocks on the Sensex were performing:

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, The Nifty Pharma index was up over 3 per cent in the early morning trade led by gains in Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin and Sun Pharma. This apart, the Nifty FMCG index too gained over 3 per cent led by ITC and HUL.

Here’s how other sectoral indices were performing:

Global market

Asian shares staged a rare rally on Friday as Wall Street eked out gains, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record, though the panicked rush into US dollars suggested the crisis was far from done.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 3.2 per cent, after seven sessions of losses.

As the spread of the coronavirus brought much of the world to a halt, nations have poured ever-more-massive amounts of stimulus into their economies while central banks have flooded markets with cheap dollars to ease funding strains.

The US Senate was debating a $1 trillion-plus package that would include direct financial help for Americans, relief for small businesses and steps to stabilise the economy.

Sources told Reuters that China was set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus to revive an economy facing its first contraction in four decades.

For now, investors in Asia were merely happy Wall Street had not plunged again and South Korean shares bounced 3.5 per cent, though that still left them down 14 per cent for the week.

Australia’s beleaguered market gained 4.2 per cent, and futures for Japan’s Nikkei were trading up at 17,435, compared to a cash close of 16,552. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 eased 1.2 per cent, perhaps unsettled by news California’ governor had issued a statewide “stay at home” order to residents.

– With global market inputs from Reuters

