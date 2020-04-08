Sensex slips over 400 points in opening deals tracking global cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after registering their biggest one-day gains since 2009, the frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 1 per cent lower on Wednesday taking cues from their global peers which slipped as investors tempered their optimism about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 449.88 points (1.50 per cent) lower at 29,617.33, while the Nifty 50 index was at 8,664.75, down 127.45 points (1.45 per cent).

On the Sensex, gains in the early morning trade were being led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Asian Paints. On the other hand, however, banking stocks such as IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the biggest losers. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:27 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:27 am. (Source: BSE)

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Bank index was down over 2 per cent weighed by IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma index was up over 4.5 per cent led by Cadila Healthcare, Cipla and Biocon.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:26 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:26 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Asian stocks stepped back on Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains as investors tempered their optimism about the coronavirus while death tolls were still mounting across the globe.

While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seemed to be levelling off in New York state, deaths across the United States jumped by a record 1,800.

Mainland China’s new coronavirus cases also doubled in 24 hours due to infected overseas travellers.

Not helping sentiment were wild swings in the oil market, where prices rebounded in Asia after sliding on Tuesday to leave traders feeling dizzy.

US crude futures jumped 5.5 per cent to $24.93 a barrel, having shed 9.4 per cent the session before, while Brent crude added 75 cents to $32.62.

The erratic action spilled over into equities with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 0.7 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei went the other way and added 0.4 per cent, while Shanghai blue chips lost 0.6 per cent.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 wobbled either side of flat, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures dropped 1.1 per cent.

– With global market input from Reuters

