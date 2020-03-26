Sensex up over 700 points in early deals, Nifty over 8,500-mark ahead of F&O expiry

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started on a positive note on Thursday and were trading over 2 per cent higher in the early morning deals ahead of the expiry of March-series futures and options (F&O) contracts later in the day.

At 9:36 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,253.88, up 718.10 points (2.52 per cent), while the Nifty 50 index was up 196.25 points (2.36 per cent) at 8,514.10.

On the Sensex, gains were being led by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the top losers during the early trade on Thursday. (See heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:40 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:40 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was trading over 2.5 per cent higher in the early deals led by gains in IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and Axis Bank. This apart, the Nifty IT index was up over 3.5 per cent led by NIIT Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Here’s how other sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:41 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:41 am. (Source: NSE)

More to follow

