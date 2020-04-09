Sensex climbs over 700 points in early trade, Nifty inches near 9,000-mark on global cues

The frontline indices opened over 2 per cent higher on Thursday tracking global cues. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The frontline indices opened over 2 per cent higher on Thursday tracking global cues. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE opened over 2 per cent higher on Thursday tracking gains in the global market where investors’ sentiment rose on hopes the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 30,630.06, up 736.10 points (2.46 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 index was up 215.20 points (2.46 per cent) at 8,963.95.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had fallen 173.25 points (0.58 per cent) to end at 29,893.96. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index had settled at 8,748.75, down 43.45 points (0.49 per cent).

