Indices dip in early trade; Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty slips below 8,200-mark

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed trade after a one-day break, slipping nearly 1 per cent in the early deals on Friday.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 224.94 points (0.80 per cent) at 28,040.37, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 8,180.05, 73.75 points (0.89 per cent).

The markets were shut on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. On Wednesday, the Sensex had declined 1,203.18 points (4.08 per cent) to end at 28,265.31, while the Nifty had ended at 8,253.80, down 343.95 points (4.00 per cent).

On the Sensex, the losses during the early morning trade were being led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE)

Most of the sectoral indices on NSE were trading on the negative territory during the morning trade. The key sectoral index, Nifty Bank was down over 3 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Bandhan Bank. This apart, the Nifty Financial Services index was down nearly 3 per cent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:31 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:31 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

In the global markets, oil prices retreated on Friday after massive gains, while stocks in Asia edged down, as doubts grew over an oil price deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia that US President Donald Trump said he had brokered.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.14, or 4.5 per cent to $24.18 a barrel in early Asian trade after having surged a record 24.7 per cent on Thursday. Brent futures dropped $0.70, or 2.67 per cent to $29.24.

Trump said on Thursday he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut oil output by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels, as the two countries signalled willingness to make a deal.

As oil prices retreated, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also fell 0.78 per cent in Asia.

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index outside Japan dipped 0.15 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent, helped by overnight gains in Wall Street shares. On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 2.3 per cent.

– With global market input from Reuters

