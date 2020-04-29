Sensex opens over 100 points higher, Nifty above 9,400-mark on Asian cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday taking cues from their broader Asian peers which rose for a third session on the trot as investors took heart from easing coronavirus lockdowns in some parts of the world while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up.

Gains in the early trade were led by information technology (IT), financial and automobile stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 32,248.24, up 133.72 points (0.42 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was up 34.80 points (0.37 per cent) at 9,415.70.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had climbed 371.44 points (1.17 per cent) to end at 32,114.52, while the Nifty 50 had settled at 9,380.90, up 98.60 points (1.06 per cent).

On the Sensex, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the top gainers in the early trade. On the other hand, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top losers. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was up nearly 1 per cent led by Hexaware Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Infosys. Apart from IT, the Nifty Financial Services index was up nearly 0.8 per cent led by HDFC and REC. The Nifty Auto index too was up nearly 0.75 per cent driven by Motherson Sumi Systems and Amara Raja Batteries.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:17 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:17 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Asian shares rose for a third session on the trot on Wednesday as investors took heart from easing coronavirus lockdowns in some parts of the world while oil prices jumped on hopes demand will pick up.

Risk assets including equities have rallied for most of this month thanks to heavy doses of fiscal and monetary policy stimulus around the globe aimed at softening the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Positive news around potential treatments for the infection as well as progress in developing a vaccine have also boosted sentiment recently.

Moreover, investors have regained some confidence as parts of the United States, Europe and Australia are gradually easing restrictions while New Zealand this week allowed some businesses to open.

These factors helped lift MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.9 per cent on Wednesday, having rallied 3.3 per cent already this week. Japan’s markets were closed for a public holiday.

Australian shares rose 1.2 per cent led by energy and resources firms while South Korea added 1.2 per cent. Chinese markets opened in the black with the blue-chip index up 0.6 per cent.

– with global market input from Reuters

