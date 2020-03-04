Indices swing in opening deals; Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 11,300

The Sensex slipped 129.31 points to touch a low of 38,494.39, while the Nifty fell 39.80 points to 11,263.50 during the early trade on Wednesday. (Representational image) The Sensex slipped 129.31 points to touch a low of 38,494.39, while the Nifty fell 39.80 points to 11,263.50 during the early trade on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) were volatile in the early deals on Wednesday.

Both the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in the green, with the Sensex climbing 168 points to 38,791.70 and the Nifty rising 53.30 points to 11,356.60. However, the indices quickly gave up on their gains and turned negative within the first five minutes of trade.

The Sensex slipped 129.31 points to touch a low of 38,494.39, while the Nifty fell 39.80 points to 11,263.50 during the early trade on Wednesday.

On the Sensex, gains were being led by Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and State Bank of India (SBI) were among the key losers in the early trade.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty IT index was up around 0.25 per cent led by HCL Technologies and TCS, while the Nifty Metal index was down over 1 per cent weighed by Vedanta and Tata Steel.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had snapped out of a seven-day losing streak with Sensex rising 479.68 points (1.26 per cent) to settle at 38,623.70 and the Nifty climbing 170.55 points (1.53 per cent) to end at 11,303.30.

