scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Rupee falls 4 paise to 81.66 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 81.52 against the greenback, then pared the gains and fell to 81.66, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous closing. In initial trading, the rupee also touched 81.51 against the American currency.

rupee vs dollar | rupee exchange rate | rupee value todayIndian rupee. (Image: Pixabay)

The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 81.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid high volatility as rising crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a strong note at 81.52 against the greenback, then pared the gains and fell to 81.66, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous closing.

In initial trading, the rupee also touched 81.51 against the American currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...

The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Dussehra.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee opened stronger tracking a fall in the dollar over the past two sessions. Moreover, Asian and emerging market peers were also stronger this Thursday morning and lent support.

However, stronger crude oil prices, hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials and JP Morgan’s decision to hold off the inclusion of Indian bonds into its global index weighed on the local unit, Iyer added.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.35 per cent to 110.81.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 0.13 per cent to USD 93.49 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 357.3 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 58,422.77, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 109.25 points or 0.63 per cent to 17,383.55.

Advertisement

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,344.63 crore, as per exchange data.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:16:07 am
Next Story

Adipurush star Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Ramlila, fans react. See photos and videos

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement