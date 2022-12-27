scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Rupee falls 9 paise to 82.74 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.71 against the dollar, then slipped further to 82.74, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

rupee, indian rupee rupee value, rupee vs dollarA cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The rupee declined 9 paise to 82.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as rising crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

Besides, foreign fund outflows put pressure on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.71 against the dollar, then slipped further to 82.74, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 104.11.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 84.30 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 61.14 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 60,627.56. The broader NSE Nifty rose 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to 18,032.50.

Advertisement

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, according to exchange data.

“… month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside in USD/INR. Rupee is likely to trade in a 82.60-82.90 range with sideways price action,” IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

According to an official announcement on Monday, China will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 next year, as it reopens its international borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 10:28:40 am
Next Story

Here are the top tech trends that could be big in 2023

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close