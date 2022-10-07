scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Rupee falls 16 paise to all-time low of 82.33 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.19 against the greenback, then fell to 82.33, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close.

rupee vs dollar | rupee exchange rate | rupee value todayA person is trying to sanitize currency note using UV ray at Tung Fong restaurants  Park street kolkata on Monday, June 08, 2020 after lockdown restriction eased out ( Unlock 2) in Ithe city  several, restaurants open today in Park street kolkata. Express photo by Partha Paul.  

The rupee depreciated 16 paise to an all-time low of 82.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.

Moreover, a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices sapped investor appetite, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.19 against the greenback, then fell to 82.33, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the greenback. It plunged 55 paise to close at a record low of 82.17 against the US currency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

“An uptick in crude prices has caused concerns around the trade deficit to resurface. US rates staying higher for longer is not helping the capital account,” IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have become conservative in spending reserves, it said, adding that these factors are causing the rupee to adjust.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14 per cent down at 112.10.

Advertisement

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.10 per cent to USD 94.33 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 111.83 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 58,110.27, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 38.00 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,293.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 279.01 crore, as per exchange data.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:59:56 am
Next Story

Imran Khan wants Pakistan to face a similar situation like Sri Lanka, alleges Pak PM Sharif

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement