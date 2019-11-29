Indiabulls Housing Finance jumps nearly 13 per cent post MCA affidavit to Delhi High Court

The details provided are a part of an affidavit that has been filed by the MCA with the high court in an ongoing case which seeks probe into Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Real Estate for alleged money laundering and siphoning off of public funds. (File photo) The details provided are a part of an affidavit that has been filed by the MCA with the high court in an ongoing case which seeks probe into Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Real Estate for alleged money laundering and siphoning off of public funds. (File photo)

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance surged nearly 13 per cent in the intra-day trade on Friday after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told the Delhi High Court that the loans given by the company to DLF, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), and Amricorp have been repaid in full by the respective companies.

The stock rose as much as 12.53 per cent to Rs 376.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and by 12.75 per cent to Rs 376.80 on the BSE. However, it did not sustain the sharp gains for long and the scrip pared some of it as the day proceeded.

At 11:59 am, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 354.50 on the BSE, up Rs 20.30 or 6.07 per cent, while on NSE it was at Rs 357.10, up Rs 22.35 6.68 per cent. Over 7.96 crore shares of the firm have been traded on BSE and NSE so far in the day.

The MCA also said that the loan accounts of two other companies, namely Vatika group and the Chordia group, has been reported as “standard account”, thereby suggesting that the two entities have been regularly servicing their debt.

The details provided are a part of an affidavit that has been filed by the MCA with the high court in an ongoing case which seeks probe into Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indiabulls Ventures and Indiabulls Real Estate for alleged money laundering and siphoning off of public funds.

A PIL moved by Citizen Whistle Blowers Forum alleges that the group companies of Indiabulls had, through its promoters, “been advancing dubious loans to companies owned by large corporate groups which in turn have been routing the money back to the accounts of companies owned by the promoters of Indiabulls, so as to increase their personal wealth”.

