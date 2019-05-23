India Election Results 2019 and Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 500 points higher, Nifty 50 tests 11,900 mark

Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Stock/Share Market Today LIVE News Updates: The share markets will react to results of the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

The share markets will react to results of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. Read all the market updates here. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

India Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The benchmark indices opened over 1 per cent higher on Thursday as early trends indicate the BJP is leading the charge in Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi.

The benchmark indices on BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will react to the outcome of Lok Sabha 2019 Elections today. Exit polls, which came out on Sunday, gave a clear majority to the incumbent BJP-led NDA government to return to power.

Live Blog

Top gainers and losers in Nifty50

Nifty Bank index up over 2 per cent led by Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)

BSE Sensex Heatmap

Sectoral trend on the National Stock Exchange

Market Check

Markets at open

At 09:15 am, The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 39,655, up 544 points or 1.4 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 index was at 11,900, up 162 points or 1.4 per cent.

Rupee opening

The rupee opened at 69.49 per US dollar vs 69.66 against the greenback on Wednesday

Markets at pre-open

Markets on Wednesday

Market to trade volatile on account of election results: Karvy Research

Nifty is currently trading with bullish bias on the daily charts and has closed well above the major support zone of 11650-11700 levels. For the day, the index will take its direction from the outcome of the general election trends which will be available during the market hours.

We expect the volatility is to spike in the today’s trade amid the big political event. The index has support around 11650 followed by 11500 while resistance is pegged around 11880 and 12000 levels. On the flip side, BANKNIFTY is having support around 30250 and 30000 levels while resistance is pegged around 30700 and 30950 levels.

Sectors to watch for the day:

We remain bullish on select private sector banks followed by Auto and FMCG counters for the day. While any bounce in the Pharma and IT stocks may be used to exit the existing long positions.

(Source: Karvy Stock Broking - Morning Moves)

Good morning and welcome to Indian Express live markets coverage

Very good morning and welcome to Indian Express live markets coverage on the day of Lok Sabha Election 2019 results day. The stock markets will be tracking the election results closely today and we will be providing you with the latest updates.

