Bond yields flat as oil fall offsets US Treasury moves

Indian government bond yields were little changed on Wednesday, as lower oil prices countered the impact of a spike in U.S. Treasury yields.

Further, bets of a quicker progress towards including Indian bonds in global indexes kept a lid on yields.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.1786% as of 0500 GMT. The yield fell 5 basis points in the previous two sessions to end at 7.1785% on Tuesday.

“We may not be surprised, if by the end of the day, yields turn lower, as 7.20% is showing a strong support level,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 3.35% earlier in the day, its highest in nearly three months, on the back of expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates to battle soaring prices. US/

Fed Fund futures now point to a 70% probability of the U.S. central bank hiking rates by another three quarters of a percentage point at its meeting later this month. Aggressive rate hikes by the Fed could also put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit.

Meanwhile, foreign banks and investors have been loading up on Indian bonds, led by hopes of local notes being added to the global emerging markets indexes.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley said in a report that it sees a “good chance” of JPMorgan including Indian government bonds in its emerging markets index, while Goldman Sachs previously said it expects an inclusion in 2023, estimating an inflow of near $30 billion.

Bond buying stepped up in the last few sessions in anticipation of such a move as early as October, traders said.

The benchmark Brent crude contract fell to an over six-month low of $91.35 per barrel on Wednesday, as COVID-19 curbs in China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global recession and weak fuel demand.

Falling oil prices could help India bring down its inflation as the country is a major importer of the commodity. Inflation data for August is due next week.