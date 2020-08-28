ICICI Bank divests 6.44 million ICICI Securities shares in open market to meet SEBI guidelines

A security guard wearing a protective mask stands at the entrance to an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in a near-empty Connaught Place during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it has sold 6.44 million shares of ICICI Securities through an open market sale. These shares represent a 2 per cent stake of ICICI Securities, the bank said adding that it received Rs. 3.10 billion from the transaction.

The stake sale was done in line with the guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) which states 25 per cent minimum public shareholding requirement for listed companies.

“As a step towards ICICI Securities Limited’s (the “Company”) compliance with the requirements of minimum public shareholding pursuant to Rules 19(2)(b) and 19(A) of the Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules, 1957 and Regulation 38 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ICICI Bank Limited (the “Bank”), the promoter of the Company, has today divested 6,442,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each of the Company, representing 2.00% of the equity share capital of the Company at June 30, 2020,” ICICI Bank said in an exchange filing to the stock exchanges.

Following this divestment, ICICI Bank’s shareholding in ICICI Securities stands at 77.22 per cent, the filing said.

ICICI Securities was listed in the stock exchanges back in April 2018.

According to the SEBI rules, after a company gets listed, its promoters are required to bring down their stake to 75 per cent within a given time period so as to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent.

Shares of ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities were trading higher during the intraday trade on Friday. The ICICI bank stock climbed 4.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 411.65 on the BSE, while the ICICI Securities stock hit a high of Rs 508.15, up 3.50 per cent so far in the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd