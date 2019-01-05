ICAI report slams IL&FS auditors

A preliminary report of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said that the statutory auditors of IL&FS did not carry out their functions in a proper manner, highlighting a number of negligences on their part. Being a regulatory body of auditors, the ICAI’s preliminary findings were submitted to the ministry of corporate affairs which presented it before the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to the ICAI report, a copy of which is with FE, the auditors did not conduct a proper examination whether IL&FS complied with the requirements with respect to the managerial remuneration paid to its ousted board of directors as well as a range of other issues.

The report said the auditors did not examine whether the erstwhile top brass of IL&FS were eligible to draw high salaries given the weak financial performance of the company.

The auditors also did not check whether the company had taken approval of the concerned authorities to be able to disburse these salaries.

FE had reported in its December 5 edition that while IL&FS swung from a small Rs 142 crore profit in FY17 to a loss of Rs 1,887 crore in FY18, thanks to the largesse of former LIC chairman, who headed IL&FS’ remuneration committee, the company’s top three employees, Ravi Parthasarathy, Hari Sankaran and Arun K Saha earned a combined Rs 35.2 crore in FY18, a 33% hike over FY17. As a proportion of FY17 profits, the three got 18.7%.

Other instances of negligence include failure to report that IL&FS did not meet the criteria for core investment company according to the guidelines stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India. The statutory auditors failed to make a note of the investments made by IL&FS, the parent firm, into its various direct and indirect subsidiaries and group companies whose net worth was negative. — FE