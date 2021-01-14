HAL shares surge over 13.5% as govt approves acquisition of 83 Tejas Aircraft

The Tejas Mk-1A order, cleared last March by the Defence Acquisition Council, was approved by the CCS at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) surged over 13.5 per cent in the intraday trade on Thursday after the government approved a deal worth nearly Rs 48,000 crore for the acquisition of 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The HAL stock climbed 13.72 per cent to Rs 1,048.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier in the intraday trade today, while on BSE, it soared 13.69 per cent to Rs 1,047.00 per share.

At 2:50 pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,009.05 per share up Rs 88.15 (9.57 per cent) on the BSE, while on NSE, it was trading at Rs 1,007.95, up Rs 86.35 (9.37 per cent). Over 68.50 lakh shares were traded on NSE so far in the day while over 4.04 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and approved procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircrafts and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 Trainer aircrafts at the cost of Rs 45,696 crore along with Design and Development of Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore.



In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the LCA-Tejas programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant Atmanirbhar-self-sustaining ecosystem.