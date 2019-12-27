Follow Us:
HG Infra shares zoom 11 per cent as company bags highway project

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2019 2:58:44 pm
The completion period for the project, which has a total length of 14.40 km, is two years, HG Infra said in its exchange filing. (Representational image)

Shares of HG Infra Engineering zoomed almost 11 per cent on Friday after the company bagged a highway project worth Rs 522 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company’s scrip rallied 10.35 per cent to Rs 269 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 10.91 per cent to Rs 269.80.

HG Infra has been declared L-1 (lowest) bidder by NHAI for construction of proposed Rewari bypass (NH-11) as feeder route in Rewari district in the state of Haryana…on hybrid annuity mode amounting to Rs 522.02 crore, the company said in a filing to the BSE on Thursday.

The completion period for the project, which has a total length of 14.40 km, is two years, the filing said.

