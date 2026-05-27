HDFC Bank shares fall over 2% amid ‘camouflaged’ payments probe

Shares of HDFC Bank fell as much as 2% on Wednesday after The Indian Express had reported that the bank had conducted an internal vigilance investigation into interest payments of Rs 45 crore made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for fiscals FY2024 and FY2025 around the time former chairman Atanu Chakraborty had abruptly resigned in March.
At around 11 AM, the stock traded at Rs 14,75 or 1.9% lower at Rs 764.15 on the National Stock Exchange and was the worst-hit banking stock. The benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 23,960.80, despite HDFC Bank having one of the highest weightages in the index.
This order came after an internal audit of the bank’s marketing department that had flagged these payments and rated the department’s performance as “unsatisfactory.” These payments were disguised as contributions to a road safety awareness campaign through local vendors instead of being directly credited to MSRDC’s account as interest earned.
Chakraborty’s resignation on March 18 had sparked controversy on the internal practices around the bank, and the vague communication of his concerns, which may have potentially triggered panic in the market. Post his announcement, the bank’s stock had nosedived around 8% in the next couple of sessions.
The bank’s newly appointed interim chairman Keki Mistry was quick to step in and stem these fears among the public. “The bank has very strong ethics. I would never remain on the board if there were any issues with governance,” Mistry had said after assuming the role. He said board members had pressed Chakraborty for details the previous day, but he “did not give any specific explanation.” The Reserve Bank of India had also quickly stepped in to say it had not found any material issues in the bank’s governance.