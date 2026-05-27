HDFC Bank shares fall over 2% amid ‘camouflaged’ payments probe

The benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 23,960.80, despite HDFC Bank having one of the highest weightages in the index. (Source: File)

Shares of HDFC Bank fell as much as 2% on Wednesday after The Indian Express had reported that the bank had conducted an internal vigilance investigation into interest payments of Rs 45 crore made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for fiscals FY2024 and FY2025 around the time former chairman Atanu Chakraborty had abruptly resigned in March.

At around 11 AM, the stock traded at Rs 14,75 or 1.9% lower at Rs 764.15 on the National Stock Exchange and was the worst-hit banking stock. The benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% at 23,960.80, despite HDFC Bank having one of the highest weightages in the index.

This order came after an internal audit of the bank’s marketing department that had flagged these payments and rated the department’s performance as “unsatisfactory.” These payments were disguised as contributions to a road safety awareness campaign through local vendors instead of being directly credited to MSRDC’s account as interest earned.