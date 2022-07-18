HDFC Bank shares slip 1.6% post Q1 results: Here’s what brokerages said

Shares of the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank fell 1.6 per cent in the morning deals on Monday despite reporting a nearly 21 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit.

The HDFC Bank scrip fell 1.60 per cent to Rs 1342.00 apiece on the BSE while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it declined 1.47 per cent to Rs 1,342.05.

At 11:13 am, HDFC Bank was trading at Rs 1348.35 on BSE, down Rs 15.50 (1.14 per cent), and at Rs 1,348.05 on NSE, down Rs 14.00 (1.03 per cent). The market capitalisation of the bank stood at Rs 7,48,854.57 crore, data on the BSE showed.

So far in the intraday trade, around 8.75 lakh shares of HDFC Bank were traded on the BSE while over 40.15 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective bourses showed.

On Saturday, HDFC Bank had reported a 20.92 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended June (Q1) at Rs 9,579.11 crore on the back of overall growth. On a standalone basis, its net profit rose to Rs 9,195.99 crore from Rs 7,729.64 crore year-ago, however, it was down from Rs 10,055.18 crore in the previous quarter ended March (Q4 FY22).

HDFC Bank’s standalone total income stood at Rs 41,560.27 crore, compared to Rs 36,771.47 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenditure was at Rs 26,192.43 crore, up from Rs 21,634.44 crore, the Q1 results shared by the bank to the exchanges showed.

Here’s what research teams of brokerages said about HDFC Bank after earnings:

Emkay Global Financial Services

We believe better credit growth/NIMs and a pick-up in fees will lead to a steady improvement in core profitability (18% CAGR over FY23-25E), while lower LLP should lead to healthy RoAs/RoEs of around 1.9%/17% over FY23-25E. Though the lack of clarity regarding the merger structure remains a near-term overhang, we believe the mortgage business will be long-term RoE-accretive for the bank. In addition, the stock trades at a reasonable valuation (2.2x FY24E ABV). Thus, we retain Buy with a TP of Rs1,800 (valuing the core bank at 3x Jun’24E ABV) and a subs valuation of Rs78.

YES Securities

We reiterate BUY rating on HDFCB with a revised price target of Rs 1885: We value the standalone bank at 2.8x FY24 P/BV for an FY23E/24E/25E RoE profile of 14.1/14.4/15.3%. We assign a value of Rs 226 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

HDFCB reported an in line NII and PAT, while PPOP and asset quality saw some blips due to higher treasury losses and slippages. Loan growth was driven by a sustained momentum in Retail segment, along with steady growth in Commercial and Rural Banking. Margin stood flat QoQ and is expected to improve gradually. Asset quality ratios have deteriorated marginally, while the restructured book moderated to 76bp of loans. Healthy PCR and a contingent provisioning buffer provide comfort on asset quality. We expect HDFCB to deliver ~20% PAT CAGR over FY22-24, with a RoA/RoE of 2%/17.5% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,800 per share (premised on 3x FY24E ABV). HDFCB remains among our preferred picks. We expect the stock to perform gradually as revenue and margin revive over FY23, while clarity emerges on several aspects related to the merger with HDFC.

LKP Securities

HDFC Bank is expected to outperform the sector in long run led by 1) healthy balance sheet growth, 2) much higher provision then regulatory requirement in the balance sheet, 4) best in class underwriting and risk management practices. Given these strengths we expect HDFC Bank to remain one of the best among all the lending business. Thus, we continue to maintain BUY rating on the bank with target price of ₹1709.

JM Financial Institutional Securities

HDFC Bank’s 1Q23 profits were below our estimates at INR 92bn (+19% YoY/-9% QoQ) due to higher than expected MTM losses (INR 13bn). Reported margins were stable QoQ at 4.0% (calculated margins down 4bps QoQ) and operating expenses grew +29% YoY. Slippages were a tad elevated and stood at 2.3% (annualised) given seasonal impact on agri portfolio and impairment in restructured book. Credit cost stood at 100bps (with PCR on GNPLs at 72.9%, total cover of 170% vs 182% QoQ). Growth was led by pick up in retail loans (esp. unsecured (+5.2% QoQ) and continued momentum in CRB segment. With respect to stake in subsidiaries (HDB FS, HDFC Securities and HDFC Life), bank continues to engage with RBI on a potential glide path w.r.t ownership in these entities. The bank has also requested for grandfathering of HDFC Ltd’s borrowings and phased compliance of regulatory requirements to the RBI. Bank indicated that full impact of repo rate hikes on EBLR-linked loans is yet to be seen and should aid NIM trajectory going ahead. Cost-income is likely to remain elevated given continued investment momentum at the bank (Cost-to-income at 41%, cost-to-assets at 2.0% for 1Q23). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with unchanged target price of INR 1,640 (valuing the bank at 2.5x FY24E BVPS on post-merger basis).