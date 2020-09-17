Happiest Minds Share Price: Happiest Minds makes a stellar stock market debut, lists at 111% premium

Image source: Twitter/HappiestMinds

Happiest Minds Share Price Today: The shares of Happiest Minds Technologies, made a stellar stock market debut on Thursday, getting listed at a premium of over 111 per cent on the BSE. The scrip got listed at Rs 351.00 per share on the BSE, up 111.45 per cent from its offer price of Rs 166.00 apiece.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Happiest Minds stock was listed at Rs 350.00 apiece, up 110.84 per cent from the issue price.

So far in the intraday trade, the stock has hit a high of Rs 394.95 on NSE and Rs 395.00 on the BSE, while on the lower side, it has hit a low of Rs 350.00 on the NSE and Rs 351.00 on the BSE.

Over 2.92 crore shares of Happiest Minds were traded on the NSE so far in the day, while over 58.58 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 702-crore IPO of Happiest Minds was subscribed a whopping 150.98 times during the offer period till September 9, 2020. The price range for the Happiest Minds IPO was fixed at Rs 165-166 per share.

The IPO was subscribed 351.46 times by Non Institutional Investors and 77.43 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) during September 7-9. Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) also garnered 70.94 times subscription.

Happiest Minds is a Bengaluru-based IT services company led by veteran entrepreneur Ashok Soota.

