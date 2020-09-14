Happiest Minds IPO allotment status: how to check status online

The price band for Happiest Minds IPO was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share. It is proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Happiest Minds IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT services company Happiest Minds Technologies received a huge response from the market last week. The Rs 702 crore IPO of the Ashok Soota-led company was subscribed a whopping 150.98 times by Wednesday (September 9), the last day of bidding.

The Happiest Minds IPO received bids for over 351 crore equity shares (3,51,18,27,450 shares) against its offer size of over 2.32 crore shares (2,32,59,550 shares), the data available on the stock exchanges showed.

The IPO was subscribed 351.46 times by Non Institutional Investors and 77.43 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) during September 7-9. Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) also garnered 70.94 times subscription.

The price band for Happiest Minds IPO was fixed at Rs 165-166 per equity share. It is proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of Happiest Minds are expected to be listed on September 17, according to brokerages.

Here’s how to check for Happiest Minds IPO allotment status:

All the investors, who have bid for the Happiest Minds IPO can check the status on KFin Technologies website (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. KFin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO and it is responsible for the allotment and refund processing.

Here, the investor has to select the IPO and then they can enter their either their application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN.

Separately, the check also head to the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx), select the Issue Name from the drop down list as “Happiest Minds Technologies Limited” and enter their Application No. and PAN No.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd