GR Infraprojects IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India. (Image: GR Infraprojects)

GR Infraprojects IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects was subscribed 102.58 times over the 81.23 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from July 7-9, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 828-837 per share.

GR Infraprojects IPO received bids of over 83.33 crore (83,33,04,538) shares against the total issue size of over 81.23 lakh (81,23,594) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the QIBs was subscribed 168.58 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 238.04 times and that of RIIs was subscribed 12.57 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 1.37 times, the data showed.

The Udaipur-based firm is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company and the IPO comprised of a complete offer for sale (OFS) by promoter and investor selling shareholders. The funds raised through the offer will be received by the selling shareholders.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the GR Infraprojects IPO. The infrastructure firm was initially is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus. In case you have applied for the GR Infraprojects IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select G R INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select G R INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of GR Infraprojects is likely to take place on Monday, July 19, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 963 crore.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and Equirus Capital were the book-running lead managers to the offer.