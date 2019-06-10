‘Govt move to ban non-electric two and three-wheelers impractical’

Toggle Menu
The ministry of road and transport is reportedly in consultations with NITI Aayog and other stakeholders proposing that all three-wheelers and all two-wheelers below 150cc will need to go electric by 2023 and 2025, respectively.

The ministry of road and transport is reportedly in consultations with NITI Aayog and other stakeholders. (Representative Image)

Following the government’s proposal banning sales of non-electric three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers of less than 150cc by 2025, auto body SIAM on Sunday opposed the idea, terming it as impractical and untimely.

Society of Indian Automobile Association (SIAM) president Rajan Wadhera said the government’s ambition needs to be tempered with a practical approach without needlessly disrupting the automotive industry.

Industry chamber CII said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and time lines for electric mobility. (Express file photo)

“Such unrealistic expectations and policies would only adversely affect the world’s number one two/three-wheeler industry but may not help in making EVs acceptable to the customer and the market,” Wadhera said.

Industry chamber CII said the government should carry out wider consultations before finalisation of goals and time lines for electric mobility. It called for multi-stakeholder consultations across the value chain with a special focus on affordability for consumers. It suggested a three-pronged strategy to make this transformational shift in transportation.

Wadhera pointed out that the auto industry is already leapfrogging to BS-VI emission norms in the shortest time-frame ever with investments of close to Rs 80,000 crore.

With inputs from FE & PTI

