Gold price at Rs 38,470, retouches all-time high

Gold prices on Monday retouched the all-time high mark of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram in Delhi after the precious metal advanced by Rs 50. The jump in gold prices was on fresh buying from jewellers amid positive overseas trend, according to a PTI report quoting the All India Sarafa Association.

On Thursday, gold had hit record high price of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram in the national capital.

Silver, however, plunged Rs 1,150 to Rs 43,000 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. According to analysts, the rise in local demand, along with positive global trend, mainly led to the upward movement in gold prices.

Globally, spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,505.26 per ounce at 12:04 pm EDT (1611 GMT), holding close to last week’s more than six-year high of $1,510. US gold futures were up 0.5 per cent at $1,516.60 an ounce, according to a Reuters report. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 50 to Rs 38,470 and Rs 38,300 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, remained steady at Rs 28,600 per eight gram. On Saturday, the yellow metal had risen by Rs 90 to Rs 38,420 per 10 gram, while silver gained Rs 140 to Rs 44,150 per kg.— With PTI & Reuters