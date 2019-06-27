Gold futures slip on weak global trend

Toggle Menu
Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading lower by 0.54 per cent at USD 1,407.70 an ounce in New York.

Gold prices fell by Rs 254 to Rs 34,133 per 10 gram in futures trade Thursday as speculators reduced exposure on the back of weakening global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded lower by Rs 254, or 0.74 per cent, at Rs 34,133 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,851 lots.

Gold for delivery in October contracts fell by Rs 277, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 34,318 per 10 gram in 5,314 lots.

