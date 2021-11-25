scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
Go Fashion IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 11:01:16 am
The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'.

Go Fashion IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Fashion (India), which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors, was subscribed 135.46 times over the 80.79 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 17-22, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 655-690 per share.

Go Fashion IPO received bids of over 109.44 crore (1,09,44,34,026) shares against the total issue size of over 80.79 lakh (80,79,491) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 100.73 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 262.08 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 49.70 times, the data showed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Rs 1,013.6 crore Go Fashion IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,878,389 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Go Fashion IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, November 25, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Go Fashion IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

  • The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

 

  • Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Go Fashion (India) is likely to take place on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

