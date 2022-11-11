scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Global Health IPO Allotted Today: Here’s how to check your status online

Global Health IPO GMP, Check Allotment Status, Price: The shares of Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, will get allotted to investors on Friday, November 11. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

Global Health, Global Health IPO, Global Health GMPGlobal Health IPO GMP Today: Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Global Health (Medanta) IPO Share Allotment Today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, was subscribed 9.58 times over the 4.67 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 3-7, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 319-336 per share.

The Rs 2,206 crore Medanta IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 50,761,000 equity shares. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment/prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiaries – GHPPL and MHPL and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Global Health IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Friday, November 11, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Medanta IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select GLOBAL HEALTH LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Global Health is likely to take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 02:16:53 pm
