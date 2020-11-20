scorecardresearch
Gland Pharma makes strong market debut; lists 14% above issue price on NSE

Gland Pharma: The shares of Gland Pharma got listed at a 14 per cent premium on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Rs 1,710 apiece, while on BSE, they debuted at Rs 1,701 per share, registering a 13.4 per cent rise over the issue price of Rs 1,500.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | November 20, 2020 10:44:13 am
Gland Pharma, Gland Pharma shares, Gland Pharma IPO, Gland Pharma stock priceGland Pharma Ltd. (Image source: Company's website)

Shares of generic injectables maker Gland Pharma made a strong debut in the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The scrip got listed at Rs 1,710.00 apiece on the NSE, thereby registering a 14 per cent rise from its offer price of Rs 1,500.00 apiece.

On the BSE, the Gland Pharma stock got listed at Rs 1,701.00 apiece, up 13.4 per cent from the issue price. So far in the intraday trade, it has hit a high of Rs 1,850.00 on both the BSE and NSE.

Over 77.30 lakh shares have been traded so far on the NSE, while over 5.63 lakh shares exchanged hadns on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

More to follow

 

