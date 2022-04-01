FY22: Markets gain 18%

Volatile stock markets on Thursday closed 0.20 per cent lower on the last day of the financial year after swinging between gains and losses. However, the Sensex which shed 115 points on Thursday, gained 18.29 per cent, or 9,059 points, at 58,568.51 during the fiscal ended March 2022. The NSE Nifty index lost 34 points at 17,464.75 during the day.

The Sensex is down 3,676 points from the FY22 high of 62,245.43 registered on October 19, 2021 with the US Federal Reserve plan to tighten liquidity and hike rates coupled with the Russia-Ukraine conflict hitting the sentiment. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were major sellers in FY22 and pulled out around Rs 230,000 crore from the secondary market since October 2021.

On Thursday, domestic market opened on a positive note taking cues from global market and FPI buying. However, the mood turned negative in line with global peers following inconclusive Russia-Ukraine talks. “The plunge in oil prices on reports that the US will release substantial petroleum reserves and cheaper oil offered to India by Russia will be positive for India,” said Vinod Nair, head-research, Geojit Financial Services.