Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Fusion Micro Finance IPO Allotment today: Here’s how to check your status online

Fusion Micro Finance IPO Share Allotment today: The shares of Delhi-based microfinance firm Fusion Micro Finance will get allotted to investors on Thursday, November 10. Here is how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

Fusion Microfinance, Fusion Microfinance IPO, Share AllotmentFusion Micro Finance Share Allotment: Fusion Micro Finance said that it provides financial services to underserved women across India in order to facilitate their access to greater economic opportunities. (Representative image: Getty/Thinkstock)

Fusion Micro Finance IPO Allotment, How to check allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Delhi-based microfinance firm Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 2.95 times over the 2.13 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 2-4, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 350-368 per share.

The Rs 1,103.99 crore Fusion Micro Finance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer of sale of 13,695,466 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the capital base of the company.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Fusion Micro Finance IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Thursday, November 10, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Fusion Micro Finance IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Fusion Micro Finance Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select FUSION MICRO FINANCE LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Fusion Micro Finance is likely to take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

