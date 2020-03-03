Fresh COVID-19 cases in India: Sensex swings 1,300 pts intra-day 6296209

The rupee also gave up all its initial gains and settled 52 paise down at 72.76 against the US dollar despite a further fall in the crude oil prices. (Representational image) The rupee also gave up all its initial gains and settled 52 paise down at 72.76 against the US dollar despite a further fall in the crude oil prices. (Representational image)

The Sensex on Monday swung 1,300 points intra-day to close down by 153 points as emergence of fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India and worries over the impact on Indian economy hit the market sentiment. The 30-share Sensex, which plunged 1,448 points on Friday, logged its seventh consecutive session of fall and closed 153.27 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 38,144.02 amid concerns over the impact of global spread of coronavirus on India’s economy. The broader Nifty of the NSE also declined more than 400 points from its day’s high and closed lower by 69 points or 0.62 per cent at 11,132.75.

The rupee also gave up all its initial gains and settled 52 paise down at 72.76 against the US dollar despite a further fall in the crude oil prices. Over the last three trading sessions, the rupee has shed 1.6 per cent of its value. Traders said the rupee could weaken further with 73 per dollar level likely to be tested during the week, but expect the central bank to step in and sell dollars to prevent significant losses in the local unit.

Brent crude oil futures fell 2.25 per cent to $ 50.79 per barrel. After hitting a near eight-year high in January, India’s manufacturing sector growth slowed down in February as business sentiment took a hit due to concerns over the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on exports and supply chains. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for India declined to 54.5 in February from 55.3 in January.

Opening on a strong note, the Sensex bounced back 786 points to touch the day’s high of 39,083.17. Nifty scaled 11,433 in day trade. However, with the Health Ministry reporting two more positive cases of new coronavirus, the sentiment took a beating and the Sensex crashed almost 1,300 points from the day’s high to touch 37,785.99. Nifty also plunged to a low of 11,036.25. “The hope that central banks across the globe may come up with stimulus measures to revive global growth held markets higher. However, domestic manufacturing growth for February indicated weakness due to supply concerns indicating that short term concerns could keep market volatile,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

“The Indian markets have outperformed global peers in the recent rout mainly due to lower crude oil prices and no addition in coronavirus cases in India. However, with two new cases reported today, we believe the outperformance could reduce in the near term …,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president, Religare Broking.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains as investors began value-buying in recently-hammered equities. Stock exchanges in Europe too turned positive in their morning sessions. US stock indexes also rose on Monday, recovering from steep declines amid a spell of bargain hunting. At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 559.36 points, or 2.20 per cent, at 25,968.72, the S&P 500 was up 58.98 points, or 2.00 per cent, at 3,013.20, according to a Reuters report. The Nasdaq Composite was up 163.41 points, or 1.91 per cent, at 8,730.78.

