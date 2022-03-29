FPO bids: Ruchi Soya told to let investors withdraw

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday asked Ruchi Soya Industries to give the option to investors in the follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their bids due to “circulation of unsolicited SMSs advertising the issue”.

In a directive to the investment bankers to the issue, Sebi has said prima-facie the contents of the unsolicited SMS appear to be “misleading/fraudulent” and “not in consonance” with Sebi regulations. The window for withdrawal will be available on March 28-30.

According to the notice by the markets watchdog, an SMS is to be sent to all the applicants of the received bids, informing them of the additional window of withdrawal.