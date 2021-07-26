FPIs put off by high valuations, withdraw Rs 5,689 crore in July so far

The BSE in Mumbai. Foreign portfolio investors continued to be cautious amid various domestic and global cues. (File)

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded domestic equities to the tune of over Rs 5,689 crore in July so far as they continued to adopt a cautious stance in view of various domestic and global factors.

During July 1-23, FPIs took out Rs 5,689.23 crore from equities, as per depositories data.

During this period, they invested Rs 3,190.76 crore in the debt segment.

So, net withdrawal during the period under review stood at Rs 2,498.47 crore.

Rising valuations, surge in oil prices and firmness in US dollar would have made foreign investors wary of the near-term risks, which would have prompted them to stay on the sidelines, Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar India, said.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, said that in addition, with Sensex and Nifty hovering around the all-time high mark, foreign investors are being cautious in investing money.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “They have been continuous sellers in the cash market for the last six trading days.”

With respect to other emerging markets, Arun Agarwal, deputy vice president, fundamental research at Kotak Securities, said that all key emerging markets and Asian markets have seen FPI outflows this month to date except Indonesia.

“FPI flows to India is expected to remain vulnerable to US Fed monetary policy and rising crude oil prices. Additionally, investors should note that the wide valuation gap between large-caps and small and midcaps has been filled,” said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities.