scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

FPIs pull out of equities for eighth straight month

According to depositories data, the net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.69 lakh crore so far in 2022, after the outflux in May

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 4:18:46 am
Foreign Portfolio Investors, Domestic stock markets, Indian stock market, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAs per the data, foreign investors withdrew a net amount of Rs 39,993 crore from equities in May. This massive outflow is the major factor for the weakness in the domestic market.

As fears of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve weighed heavily on market sentiment, foreign investors maintained their selling spree in the Indian equities last month, having pulled out pulled out nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

According to depositories data, the net outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities reached Rs 1.69 lakh crore so far in 2022, after the outflux in May.

As per the data, foreign investors withdrew a net amount of Rs 39,993 crore from equities in May. This massive outflow is the major factor for the weakness in the domestic market.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

In addition to equities, FPIs withdrew a net amount of about Rs 5,505 crore from the debt market during the period under review. Since February, they have been incessantly withdrawing money from the debt side.

According to analysts, FPI flows are expected to remain volatile in emerging markets on account of rising geo-political risk, rising inflation, tightening of monetary policy by central banks.

Also Read |DIIs salvage record breaking $26-billion FPI exit

The US central bank has hiked rates twice this year in its battle against surging inflation caused by the supply chain disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On the domestic front too, the concerns over surging inflation as well as further rate hikes by the RBI, and its impact on the economic growth, loomed large, according to analysts.

Foreign investors have been taking out money from equities in the last eight months (from October 2021 to May 2022), withdrawing a massive net amount of Rs 2.07 lakh crore.  WITH PTI

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement