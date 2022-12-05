scorecardresearch
FPIs invest Rs 7,437 crore in two days

Significantly, after pulling out over Rs 5,000 crore from the debt market in October and November, FPIs have invested Rs 394 crore in the debt market in December.

BSE in Mumbai. File

After investing Rs 36,329 crore in Indian equities market in November, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of Rs 7,437 crore in the first two days of December on the back of weakening of the US dollar index and the overall positive macroeconomic trends, according to NSDL data.

Significantly, after pulling out over Rs 5,000 crore from the debt market in October and November, FPIs have invested Rs 394 crore in the debt market in December. The US federal Reserve plan to go for slower rate hikes has calmed the global markets, leading to a fall in the dollar index and capital inflows. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “FPIs turned strong buyers in November consistently buying financials, IT, autos, FMCG, capital goods and telecom. They were sellers in financials in October, but were buyers in November. There is no consistency in their sectoral selling strategy.”

“In the short run, the most important factor determining FPI strategy is the movement in the dollar index. When the dollar index moves up and is expected to trend up, they sell. Conversely when the dollar index declines and is expected to trend down, they buy. Going forward, India will get its fair share of FPI money. But the high valuation in India will be a deterrent,” Vijayakumar said.

However, there was an overall outflow of Rs 1.25 lakh crore from the equity market in 2022 so far.

Analysts say the US Federal Reserve’s decision to increase interest rate does have an impact on emerging market economies, including India, in terms of capital flows. Currently, the interest rate in the US is at 3.9 per cent and that in India is at 5.9 per cent. Therefore, the interest rate differential between the US and India is 2 per cent. In case the US Fed raises the rate by 50 basis points and the RBI keeps the rate unchanged, the interest rate differential will reduce to 1.5 per cent, which makes India a less attractive destination to foreign investors. If the RBI hikes the rates by 35 basis points, the margin will remain. “The US is exporter of capital to the world as a large amount of funds flows from there to emerging market economies. For India to attract flows and build foreign exchange reserves, an increase in rate is necessary,” said a foreign exchange expert.

