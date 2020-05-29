FPIs invest Rs 7,136 crore in 2 days, Sensex jumps 595 points to gain for 2nd straight session

The BSE in Mumbai. The Sensex has gained 1,591 points in two days. (Express File) The BSE in Mumbai. The Sensex has gained 1,591 points in two days. (Express File)

The Sensex on Thursday rallied another 1.88 per cent on the back of strong global cues triggered by the European Union stimulus package and sustained buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) ahead of the derivative contract expiry. The Sensex gained 595 points at 32,200.59 and the NSE Nifty Index shot up by 175 points to 9,490.10 amid short covering and expectations of relaxations in lockdown and more stimulus measures.

With this, the Sensex has gained 1,591 points in the last two days despite reports about the shrinking economy and rising COVID infections. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,354 crore on Thursday, taking total FPI investments to Rs 7,136 crore in two days. The EU Wednesday unveiled a $826 billion coronavirus recovery programme as the region attempts to claw its way back from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “the proposed huge EU stimulus plan provided a boost to European shares while Asian shares were affected by the US-China diplomatic issues. Indian markets are banking on continued resumption of economic activities, in spite of still high number of new infections. Further stimulus measures are also expected to boost demand in the economy and help the most impacted sectors to recover. The market is rising on the back of expectations while there has been little change on the ground realities.”

Ahead of derivative expiry, traders were seen covering short positions in technology, banking and auto stocks, pushing up the market for the second consecutive day. “High-net worth-investors were seen bargain hunting in select beaten-down stocks. At the end of the trading session, we believe most long-positions were rolled over by traders to June 2020 contracts,” said Rahul Sharma, Research Head, Equity99 Advisors.

