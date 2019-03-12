FPI-led rally, post poll schedule boosts markets; Rupee gains 25p

The benchmark Sensex on Monday rallied 383 points to close at a near six-month high of 37,054 amid sustained inflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and positive global cues. The rupee also advanced by 25 paise to close at 69.89 against the US dollar in line with the rally in the equity market, reflecting the positive investor sentiment.

Advertising

Starting off on a strong footing, the Sensex reclaimed the 37,000 mark on widespread buying by investors and ended at 37,054.10, up by 382.67 points, or 1.04 per cent. This is the highest closing level since September 19 last year when it had closed at 37,121.22. The NSE Nifty, after climbing to 11,172.40 — its highest since September 26 last year — closed at 11,168.05 points, up 132.65 points, or 1.20 per cent.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, Centrum Broking, said, “The sentiment on the Indian market has made dramatic comeback … mid-caps and small-caps have seen stellar two weeks. The market has seen broad-based robustness with buying interest visible across the sectors. FIIs have continued their relentless aggressive buying triggering the pre-election rally … As border tensions appear to have cooled off and global central bankers turned pro-liquidity, Indian markets are in risk-on mood.” Power, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking, auto, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare sector stocks witnessed heavy buying through the session. Bharti Airtel emerged as the best performer with a gain of 8.08 per cent, followed by PowerGrid by 3.90 per cent.

However, TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Infosys ended in the negative zone. Barring IT, all the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green, with oil and gas index rising 2.85 per cent, metal 2.50 per cent, consumer durables 2.32 per cent, PSU 2.30 per cent, auto 2.24 per cent, power 2.04 per cent, infrastructure 1.75 per cent, healthcare 1.54 per cent, capital goods 1.19 per cent, FMCG 1.05 per cent, realty 0.93 per cent, capital goods 0.95 per cent, bankex 0.92 per cent, FMCG 0.74 per cent and teck 0.53 per cent.

The BSE mid-cap index surged 1.96 per cent and the small-caps index rose 1.61 per cent as investors accumulated recently beaten down stocks available at prevailing attractive levels.

Explained FPI inflows come on top of continuing strong DII sentiment Both the benchmark indices at BSE and NSE and the Indian rupee gained significantly following a strong net inflow of Rs 3,810 crore by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the capital markets on Monday. While FPIs have pumped in a net of Rs 23,805 crore in Indian equity and debt market between February and March 2019, the rupee has gained 2.6 per cent or Rs 1.8 against the dollar in the same period. The benchmark Sensex too has gained 798 points or 2.2 per cent since February 1, 2019. The FPI inflows have come on top of continuing strong domestic institutional investor (DII) inflows providing additional strength to the markets.

Jayant Manglik, president – retail distribution, Religare Broking, said, “The statements from various government bodies on meeting the fiscal deficit target in this fiscal and plans for inviting fresh FDI in various sectors boded well for the market sentiment. It gradually inched higher afterwards and closed around the day’s high. Almost all the sectoral indices participated in the rally and the broader indices too showed noticeable buying.”

Advertising

In Asia, Chinese markets rebounded on hopes of more policy support for the slowing economy while European shares also accelerated on buying activity. Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.92 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.99 per cent and Korea’s Kospi rose 0.03 per cent. Among European markets, Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.38 per cent, Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.32 per cent in their early deals, and London’s FTSE too gained 0.77 per cent. In the foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened on a positive note at 69.99 against the dollar and hit a high of 69.8250 and low of 70.03. It finally settled the day at 69.89, showing 25 paise gains.