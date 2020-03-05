Foreign investors pull out over Rs 11,000 crore from markets in 3 days

According to NSDL data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have now adopted a ‘risk-off’ approach, pulled out Rs 11,863 crore from India in three sessions with Rs 5,970 crore going out from the equity market and Rs 5,834 crore from the debt market. (File Photo) According to NSDL data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have now adopted a ‘risk-off’ approach, pulled out Rs 11,863 crore from India in three sessions with Rs 5,970 crore going out from the equity market and Rs 5,834 crore from the debt market. (File Photo)

The sell-off in the stock markets driven by the global impact of coronavirus has led to foreign portfolio outflows of over Rs 11,000 crore in last three sessions, putting the rupee under pressure.

The rupee hit a low of 73.63 on Wednesday but recovered to close at 73.39 against the dollar even as the US Federal Reserve slashed its policy rate by 50 basis points. “If the FPI withdrawal continues, the rupee will continue to be under pressure and touch even 74-75 against the dollar if the RBI doesn’t intervene aggressively in the forex market. Markets expect the central bank to step in and sell dollars to prevent significant losses in the local unit,” said an analyst with a research firm.

According to NSDL data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have now adopted a ‘risk-off’ approach, pulled out Rs 11,863 crore from India in three sessions with Rs 5,970 crore going out from the equity market and Rs 5,834 crore from the debt market. When the Sensex plunged 1,448 points on February 28, FPIs withdrew over Rs 3,300 crore from the market.

FPIs had invested around Rs 1 lakh crore in the equity market in calendar 2019 with the month of March 2019 witnessing the maximum inflow of Rs 33,981 crore. However, in the January-March period of 2020, there was a net outflow of Rs 1,936 crore with FPIs pulling out Rs 15,385 crore from the debt market and investing Rs 7,973 crore in equity and Rs 5,477 crore in hybrid and debt-VRR.

“The BSE Sensex plunged six percent while the Nifty 50 was down 6.3 per cent in the month of February making it one of the worst monthly fall since September 2018. The large fall was in the backdrop of COVID-19 infections cropping up in Europe, the Americas and the World Health Organizations’ (WHO) warnings of possibility of a global pandemic. This fear combined with the fact that markets had already run-up, has also triggered a ‘risk-off’ attitude amongst foreign institutional investors who have emerged as net sellers,” said a report from HDFC Securities.

