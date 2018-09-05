Focus now on RBI as Rupee hits new low

People are reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photoi) People are reacting to the fall in the market in front of Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photoi)

Financial markets could be bracing for possible measures like a hike in interest rates and liquidity injections as the rupee on Tuesday plunged by another 37 paise to hit a record low of 71.58 against the dollar, making imports costlier and putting more pressure on the price front.

While the RBI did not make any large scale dollar sales to salvage the falling rupee, analysts have warned of further decline in the rupee value against the dollar. “The RBI has its limitations in using up precious foreign exchange to stem the fall,” said a dealer with a bank.

The rupee has now depreciated by 6.2 per cent since June 2018. The rupee may fall further, prompting the RBI to adopt “orthodox” monetary policy like hike in interest rate to check depreciation of the domestic currency, said a research report from State bank of India.

Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst , Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, “the rupee continues to make a new record low on account of crisis in the emerging market currencies. Further consistent rise in the crude oil prices and dollar index has kept sentiments bearish. There are talks of rupee moving towards 72-73 levels, hence there is lot of speculative dollar buying in the market which is driving the currency lower every day. The RBI intervention is very less despite the fact that forex reserves are around $400 billion. There are talks of out-of-the-monetary-policy interest rate hike by the RBI and issuance of NRI bond issue to raise dollar money. However, at present possibility of both the options is very low as the macroeconomic situation is much better than it was in 2013.

